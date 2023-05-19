Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 8:54 p.m. on May 4, deputies received a report of a missing person. The report lists 35-year-old Martinsville male as the victim and was apparently injured (the type of injury wasn’t listed). Col. Brian Prickett of the Sheriff’s Office told the News Journal the man was found safe at his job.

• Deputies arrested a 56-year-old Lynchburg male for alleged domestic violence at 7:30 p.m. on May 6 at a residence on State Route 350 East in Cuba/Washington Township. According to the report, the suspect allegedly had a handgun in their possession. A 63-year-old Clarksville female was listed as the victim. No injuries were listed. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• At 12:59 a.m. on May 7, deputies responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Port William on the report of a fight. A 33-year-old male was found to have apparent minor injuries allegedly caused by two male acquaintances – a 17-year-old from Wilmington and a 28-year-from Port William. Alcohol was suspected to be involved. No charges have been filed as of now.

• At 10:21 a.m. on May 13, a 73-year-old New Vienna male reported $20,000 was stolen from him. An investigation is pending.

• At 5:50 p.m. on May 13, a 48-year-old Midland female reported they were the victim of identity fraud. Their ID was used to file for unemployment benefits, according to the report.

