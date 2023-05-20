Four win titles as district meets wrap up

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh and Kaylyn Deaton Clinton-Massie’s Jude Leahy Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey

Clinton County wrapped up the district track and field meets Saturday with a strong showing in meets at Graham and New Richmond.

The East Clinton girls were in Division III while the Blanchester boys and girls and the East Clinton both competed in Division II. All were at New Richmond.

Clinton-Massie’s boys and girls were in the Division II meet at St. Paris Graham High School.

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh won the 800-meter dash in school record time of 2:25.16. She also won the 3,200-meter run in 13:02.86 to qualify for the regional in both events.

Kaylyn Deaton was fourth in the 3,200 (13:49.48) and fourth in the 1,600 (6:13.79) to earn two berths next week.

“Kaylyn is running stronger than she has all year,” East Clinton coach Bob Malone said. “They are peaking at the right time. We are so proud of these athletes. All in all, a great day.”

The Wilmington girls had several solid showings. Madison Schuster won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.3 seconds then finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.43. Taliah Billingsley was third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.72).

Taylor Noszka was third in the 1,600-meter run (5:2917) and second in the 3,200-meter run (11:51.63). Madilyn Brausch was third in the 3,200 in 12:03.91.

In two relays, the 4×200 team of Sydney McCord, Alexa Rich, Makenna Tolliver and Chloe Sutton ran 2:01.71 and finished seventh. The 4×100 quartet of Billingsley, Sutton, Rich and Caroline Diels finished in 54.16 and placed seventh.

At Graham, Jude Leahy won the Division II District high jump title while Cale Wilson toured the oval in a winning time in the 400-meter dash.

Marty Kreider was third in the 200-meter dash (23.0) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.35) to earn berths in the Region 8 meet in those two events.

The boys 4×200-meter relay team finished third in 1:34.59 to qualify for the regional while the 4×100 team finished seventh.

“I’m proud of our guys for sure,” said Massie boys coach Scott Rolf.

Kaylee Ramsey was the runnerup in the pole vault in the girls meet. She cleared 9-6.

Wilson clocked 50.64 in the 400 and Leahy jumped 6-1 to win the high jump.

“(Cale) had a great (400) race, especially the finish,” Rolf said. “He sold out in the last 10 meters and earned that victory for sure.”

At New Richmond, Jacob George of EC was sixth in the 400-meter dash (53.73) while Blanchester’s Aubrey Stevens was eighth in the girls 300-meter dash (51.52). Keira Null was ninth in the discus (75-3).