One dead, 3 seriously injured in US 68 crash

Multiple agencies responded to a fatal accident Friday evening on US 68 that also seriously injured three others, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Multiple agencies responded to a fatal accident Friday evening on US 68 that also seriously injured three others, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. John Hamilton | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — One person died and three were seriously injured Friday evening in a two-vehicle accident on US 68 in Washington Township, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 6:49 p.m., a 2014 Toyota Scion TC, driven by Kara Metz, 22, of East Sparta, was heading north on US 68, and a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Thomas Cogan, 82, of Beavercreek, was traveling south on US 68. According to the OSHP, the Toyota attempted to pass multiple vehicles at once and struck the Ford head-on.

Metz’s passenger, 20-year-old Heidi Wright, of Beach City, reportedly succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.

Metz and her infant were transported from the scene via air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according the OSHP. Cogan was initially taken by ground ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital, and then relayed to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, Clinton Warren Joint Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OSHP.