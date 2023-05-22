111 Blanchester High School seniors graduate

The Blanchester High School Class of 2023 waits to enter the high school gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos The Blanchester High School Class of 2023 waits to enter the high school gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Blanchester High School Principal Pandy McCarty speaks to the graduating class and their loved ones present on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Kermit Zimmerman gives the baccalaureate address at the Blanchester High School graduation on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Salutatorian Makayla Lanham speaks to her fellow graduates at Friday’s ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Valedictorian Kaylie Paugh speaks to her classmates at Friday’s graduation ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos The Blanchester High School gymnasium was packed with students, staff, and loved ones to witness the Class of 2023 graduate on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos The Blanchester High School band performs the piece “(not) Alone” by Randall Standridge at the 2023 Class graduation on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal photos The top students of the 2023 Blanchester High School graduating class were honored during Friday’s ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Students accept their diplomas from Blanchester School Board President John Panetta at Friday’s graduation ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Students accept their diplomas from Blanchester School Board President John Panetta at Friday’s graduation ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Students accept their diplomas from Blanchester School Board President John Panetta at Friday’s graduation ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Students accept their diplomas from Blanchester School Board President John Panetta at Friday’s graduation ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Students accept their diplomas from Blanchester School Board President John Panetta at Friday’s graduation ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal photos

BLANCHESTER — At Friday’s graduation ceremony, 111 Blanchester High School seniors received their diplomas in front of friends, family, and teachers at the high school gymnasium.

The beginning of the ceremony saw an invocation given by Ainsley Whitaker, the National Anthem sung by Ainsley Whitaker, and Zach West giving the welcome speech. In his speech, West highlighted how their high school career started.

“When we were freshmen, we got hit with COVID,” he said. “We made it through together.”

He went on to say they made it through their time at Blanchester High with resilience.

The baccalaureate address was made by Kermit Zimmerman, who gave advice to the class that he got from his father, Carl. The advice included: “if you’re not the best looking, look your best,” not believing everything you see or read in the media, to be considered trusted you must be trustworthy, and telling your loved ones you love them.

In her speech, the class valedictorian, Kaylie Paugh, talked about the emotions she and her classmates are feeling, tried to comprehend the feelings about the next part of their lives, and thought about what they went through the past year. But she also talked about how proud they should be for what they’ve accomplished and what they’ll do in the future.

Paugh concluded her speech with a quote by William Shakespeare saying, “our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win by fearing to attempt.”

Also during the ceremony:

• Regan Knight read the class poem, “The Road Not Taken,” by Robert Frost.

• The Blanchester High School band performed the piece “(not) Alone” by Randall Standridge.

