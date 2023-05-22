Pork Pride 4-H club holds meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 7. There were 26 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:11 p.m. Ben Alexander led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Isaac Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Ava Fife gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report.

Stanley Chesney told that since it had rained, we would put down the mulch at our May 21 meeting, weather permitting. Stanley also reminded the members of the fair royalty that forms are due on Monday, May 15, and the last Quality Assurance for Clinton County is Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Expo Center at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Judy Hatfield went over 4-H Camp registration forms, the online auction sign up, and sending out buyer letters.

The group then did a spiderweb game. The members had to answer different questions before throwing the yarn to someone across the circle from them. The members had fun with this game.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Hannah Huff will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Kai Alexander will do the 4-H Pledge; and Donaven Dalton will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by Harper Furnish.