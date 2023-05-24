Clinton-Massie High School to graduate 147 on Friday

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie High School is set to commemorate the achievements of 147 graduating students at its upcoming graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The event will take place in the Clinton-Massie High School gymnasium.

Connor Stulz has earned the distinction of being the valedictorian, while Marty Kreider will serve as the salutatorian.

The commencement ceremony will begin with the presentation of the flags, honoring the Class of 2023 military enlistees, who have chosen to serve their country.

As the ceremony unfolds, attendees will be treated to performances by the CMHS band and choirs. They will showcase their skills with renditions of “America the Beautiful,” the Clinton-Massie alma mater, and “Pomp & Circumstance.”

Aaron Seewer, the principal of CMHS, will extend a warm welcome to all attendees. Austin Vonderhaar will follow with an address, expressing gratitude and acknowledging the collective achievements of the graduating class.

Drake Bennett will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, performed by the CMHS choirs.

Following these traditions, Isaiah McCoy will offer an invocation. Kreider will then deliver a heartfelt address.

The CMHS choirs will perform “I am Still Your Dreamer” and “The Irish Blessing.”

Stulz will take the stage next to deliver a speech. As the evening progresses, the CMHS band will perform “Flight,” a musical piece that symbolizes the graduates’ soaring ambitions and boundless potential. The ceremony will continue with the presentation of class gifts by Kaden Kimple and Kyra Avery, followed by the acceptance of class gift by superintendent Matt Baker.

Seewer will then present the Class of 2023, acknowledging their accomplishments and recognizing the collective efforts of the students, teachers, and parents who have supported them along the way. Next will be the symbolic act of the tassel turn, conducted by the alumni class of 2023. As the evening draws to a close, Shayne Hendricks will deliver the closing remarks. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction by Jenna Hanlon. The class motto is, “Seniors for Now; Class of 2023 for Life.”