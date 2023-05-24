County goes 0-for-3 at regional meets Wednesday

News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber News Journal Photos by Mark Huber

None of the Clinton County athletes in competition at regional meet Wednesday were able to punch their tickets to Columbus and the state track and field meet.

At Wayne High School in the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship, Wilmington Hurricane athletes Zeth Cowin and Adrien Cody competed.

Cody finished 11th in the long jump. His best effort was his second jump, posting a 20-6.5 distance. The fourth place leap was 22-2.5. Cody went 20-0 last week at the district meet.

In the discus, Cowin had a best throw of 145-11, good enough for eighth place and a spot on the podium. Cowin had a best of 148-7 at last week’s district meet. The final automatic state qualifying distance was 172-0.

At Troy High School in the Division III Region 12 Track and Field Championship, the East Clinton girls 4×800-meter relay team finished 12th in the eight-lap race. The Astros quartet of Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Emily Arnold and Molly Seabaugh finished in 10:59.41. They ran 10:39.52 in winning last week’s district race.

The top four finishers in each regional event are automatic qualifiers to the state meet June 2-3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University. In addition, the next two best times or distances statewide in each event will qualify with an at-large berth.

Clinton County athletes will compete in regional meets Thursday, Friday and Saturday with WHS boys and EC girls returning to their locations Friday.

On Thursday and Saturday at Piqua in the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championship, Wilminton girls, Clinton-Massie boys and girls, and Blanchester boys and girls make their bids for the state meet next week.