SSCC Basic Peace Officers complete training

Ten cadets were recognized for completing the program which covers the fundamentals of entry-level peace officer training and includes instruction in laws, administrative functions, firearms, human relations, criminal investigations, traffic accident investigations, traffic enforcement, patrols, civil disorders, and prisoner bookings. Submitted photo

The cadets of Southern State Community College’s Basic Peace Officer Training Academy were recognized at a special ceremony held on May 16 at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

This celebration marks the 31st graduating class from the Academy at Southern State Community College. These graduates reside in Clinton, Fayette, Highland, and Ross Counties and join over 428 previous graduates from across southern Ohio since 1998.

“I stand in admiration of what you have done to get to this point and I am equally captivated with your decision to enter law enforcement,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president, as she addressed the audience in attendance. “This career choice is no easy pathway. Thank you for recognizing the value of this important work and for the role you will play in promoting a sense of security for your family, my family, and the community in general.”

Student remarks were provided by Cadet Taylor Avedisian.

Mark Brewer, Deputy Sheriff for the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officer for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, served as the program’s guest speaker.

Ten cadets were recognized for completing the program which covers the fundamentals of entry-level peace officer training and includes instruction in laws, administrative functions, firearms, human relations, criminal investigations, traffic accident investigations, traffic enforcement, patrols, civil disorders, and prisoner bookings. They have completed 740 hours in length and were required to pass 16 proficiency tests during the Academy.

Students who completed the training program include Taylor Avedisian of Highland County, Benjamin Bales of Highland County, Makala Bunner of Highland County, Kyle Flora of Ross County, Chase Michael of Highland County, Lucas Overman of Highland County, Logan Robinson of Clinton County, Connor Snavely of Highland County, Maggie Sykes of Fayette County, and Garrett Wheeler of Highland County.

Cadet Makala Bunner provided the invocation followed by Southern State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin to offer closing remarks.

Most coursework for the training program takes place at Southern State. Instructors are recruited from various state, county and local law enforcement and corrections agencies. In concert with the Basic Peace Officers Training Program, Southern State also offers an associate degree in Law Enforcement (https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/law-enforcement.shtml).

To learn more about the Basic Peace Officers Training Program, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/peaceofficer/index.shtml. A new academy will begin in August.

For registration information, please call SSCC at 1-800-628-7722, Ext. 2825.