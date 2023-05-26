Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 15 and May 19:

• Jeffrey Freeman, 36, of Clarksville, O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail (354 days suspended), license suspended from May 17, 2023-May 16, 2024, fined $1,225, assessed $170 court costs. Freeman must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges will be granted effective June 1. An additional O.V.I. charge and a brake light violation were dismissed.

• Dawn Lanham, 36, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $340 court costs. Lanham must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location. Restitution to be determined.

• Michael Mountjoy, 58, trespassing, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (17 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Mountjoy supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Ryan Burton, 40, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (26 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Burton must take part in supervised probation.

• Caleb Bennington, 24, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, assessed $170 court costs. Bennington must commit no further offenses for two year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A speeding charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Keith Wyberski, 31, of Peebles, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, assessed $170 court costs. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Austin Vanhoose, 27, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, reckless operation, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

