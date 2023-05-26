Floyd steps down as Wilmington College softball coach

WILMINGTON — After 16 years as Wilmington College’s softball coach, Beth Floyd will be stepping down from her position in early June to pursue other professional opportunities.

“Beth has been a dedicated employee that has worn many hats in the athletic department beyond being the head softball coach,” Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson said.

Floyd came to Wilmington in 2008 from Leesburg’s Fairfield High School and would go on to coach more than 500 games for the Quakers with a 201-361 record. The winningest coach in school history in the NCAA era (1991-present), she guided the program to 11 double-digit win campaigns including a 20-16 season in 2013.

Twenty-two individuals have garnered All-Ohio Athletic Conference recognition under her tutelage including Danielle Monnier being named OAC John Wells Pitcher of the Year in 2014. Prior to Floyd’s arrival, only two Quakers had ever received All-OAC honors.

“I would like to thank Wilmington College for giving me an opportunity to coach at the collegiate level,” said Floyd. “It has been a wonderful experience and I have met the most amazing people here. Wilmington will always have a special place in my heart.”

In addition to her coaching duties, Floyd has served a number of other roles within the the athletics department including assistant director of athletics, associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator. Most recently, she oversaw the coaching minor as the program’s top instructor.