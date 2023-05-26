Seabaugh runs gutty 800, sets new school record

Molly Seabaugh | Mark Huber Photo Molly Seabaugh | Mark Huber Photo Kaylyn Deaton | Mark Huber Photo

Molly Seabaugh’s record setting run Friday night in the Division III Region 12 Track and Field Championships was the highlight of the day for Clinton County.

Wilmington’s Zeth Cowin was 14th in the shot put (44-7.75) at the Division I Region 4 Track and Field Championship at Wayne High School.

East Clinton competed in the regional meet at Troy’s Memorial Stadium.

Seabaugh ran a gutty 800-meters in 2:22.37, but came up just a little over a second short of automatically qualifying for the state as a top four finisher. She was fourth much of the first lap and simply was unable to hold on down the stretch and finished sixth.

Seabaugh, a junior for the Astros, did break her own school record in the event. She went 2:25.16 in winning last week’s district championship race before lowing that Friday night.

Kaylyn Deaton ran the 1,600-meter run in 6:17.9 and the 3,200-meters in 14:04.49.

Seabaugh qualified for but did not run the 3,200.

The top four finishers in each event are automatic qualifiers to the state meet June 2-3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State. In addition, the next two best times or distances statewide in each event will qualify with an at-large berth.

On Saturday at Piqua High School in the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championships, several county athletes are scheduled to compete.

In field events set to start at 11 a.m., those competing are Blanchester’s Ainsley Whitaker in the discus, Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey and Wilmington’s Bryn Tippett in the pole vault, Clinton-Massie’s Jude Leahy in the high jump and Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling and Chasen Allison in the shot put.

Also on the track, Wilmington’s Taliah Billingsley will run the 100-meter hurdles at 12:30 p.m. The Clinton-Massie boys 4×200-meter relay (Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple, Cale Wilson, Marty Kreider) runs at 12:55 p.m.

Taylor Noszka of Wilmington will run the 1,600-meters at 1:05 p.m. then Wilson runs the open 400 at 1:40 p.m. Kreider goes in the 200-meter dash at 2:10 p.m. Noszka and teammate Madilyn Brausch will run in the 3,200-meter race at 2:15 p.m.