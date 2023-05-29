Church project improves park trails

Every Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery Community Church comes to Cowan Lake State Park to perform a community service project. The father/son teams’ work on the Cowan Lake trails has made the bridges safer and the trails more enjoyable for the park guests. This year, the team removed invasive plants such as honeysuckle, autumn olive and burning bush. They replaced them with native black haw viburnum, nine bark, smooth sumac, American hazelnut and burr oaks. These plants were provided by the Midwest Native Plant Society: https://www.midwestnativeplants.org/ and were purchased from Quail Ridge Specimen Tress: https://qrstrees.com/ Submitted photos Every Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery Community Church comes to Cowan Lake State Park to perform a community service project. The father/son teams’ work on the Cowan Lake trails has made the bridges safer and the trails more enjoyable for the park guests. This year, the team removed invasive plants such as honeysuckle, autumn olive and burning bush. They replaced them with native black haw viburnum, nine bark, smooth sumac, American hazelnut and burr oaks. These plants were provided by the Midwest Native Plant Society: https://www.midwestnativeplants.org/ and were purchased from Quail Ridge Specimen Tress: https://qrstrees.com/ Submitted photos

