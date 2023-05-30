‘Shelter-in-Place’ order lifted following gas leak

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fire Department has lifted the shelter-in-place order. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) notified citizens of the order earlier today due to a gas leak at Hiatt Avenue and Virginia Circle. This order included locations between Lorish Avenue and Fischer Street to Kathryn Drive.

According to a notice from the EMA “one of three gas lines (Y connection) have been crimped, with two remaining.”

According to EMA’s website, sheltering is “for use during a hazardous materials release or conditions are not safe whether you are at home, work or anywhere else you frequent regularly, there may be situations when it’s best to stay where you are and avoid any uncertainty outside.”