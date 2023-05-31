Adelaide Rose Hoffmann welcomed

Adelaide Rose Hoffmann

Charlie and Honor (Persing) Hoffmann are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Adelaide Rose Hoffmann, at 4:36 a.m. on May 20, 2023. Adelaide weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The family resides in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Charlie is in the Navy’s pilot training.

Her grandparents are Joe and Michelle Persing of Martinsville, Susan Sherman of Milford, and David Hoffmann of Cincinnati.

Great-grandparents are Craig and Belinda Cook of Sabina, Jon and Shelly Persing of Red Lion, Pa., and Priscilla Telschow of Valparaiso, Ind. Great-great grandparents are Carol Jean Smith of Dallastown, Pa., and Joseph Persing of Brogue, Pa.