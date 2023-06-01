Community Calendar

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Friends of Galvin Park to host summer wellness program

The “Friends of Galvin Park” organization is set to host a summer wellness program at Galvin Park throughout the summer. All classes are free to the community and are beginner-friendly. Classes will include, Yoga, Bootcamp, POUND Cardio Drumming, Cardio Dance, and Standing Pilates Stretch classes. The full schedule can be found by following the Facebook Page: Friends of Galvin Park.

Clarksville-Vernon Alumni to meet

Members and friends of the Clarksville-Vernon Alumni will meet Saturday, June 3 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Center, located at 789 Nelson Road, Wilmington. The dinner buffet, catered by the WSB staff, will begin at 5 p.m. The business meeting will follow the dinner. Members and friends are encouraged to bring any items of interest associated with the school or the Clarksville area to share with others. Anyone who has had an association with the Alumni, Clarksville school or Clinton-Massie, is welcome to attend. Reservations can be made by contacting Joyce Rittenhouse Peters, Apt. 100, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington, telephone 937-218-3041. The cost is $17.50 per person payable by check or cash. Reservations are needed by Friday, May 26.

Catholic Charities to hold Food for All Mobile Pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All Mobile Pantry for Clinton county residents in need of food on Thursday, June 8. The organization is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

New Sabina Industries blood drive set for June 13

The New Sabina Industries – Nippon Seiki Ohio community blood drive is set for Tuesday, June 13 from noon-4 p.m. at 12555 US Highway 22, Sabina. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive set for June 14

The Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System is holding its monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, June 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive in Blanchester scheduled

A Blanchester community blood drive is set for Thursday, June 15 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd-annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.