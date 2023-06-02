Tim Bosier Photos submitted by Beth Ellis Walleye fishing group Photos submitted by Beth Ellis

PORT CLINTON — Operation Cherrybend of Wilmington hosted a Lake Erie Walleye Fishing Trip for combat veterans on May 26.

Board of Director member Tony Perkins and volunteer Tim Bosier led the charge of organizing the event that hosted 19 veterans and four active duty airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The group enjoyed six hours fishing on Lake Erie with Sassy Sal Charters. Winds the previous day had churned up the lake, forcing them to travel an hour and a half out to find clear water. The bite was slow, but the weather was great.

They enjoyed lots of good stories, refreshments, and the Walleye Festival following the excursion. Thank you to all local supporters that helped make this happen.