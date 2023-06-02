Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Clinton-Massie’s Cale Wilson at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships Friday at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

COLUMBUS — The track season for Cale Wilson came to an end Friday at the OHSAA Division II State Track and Field Championships.

At Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, Wilson ran 52.3 in the second heat of the 400-meter dash. He did not advance to the finals

Wilson ran 49.96 last week at the Region 8 meet.

Seven of the nine qualifiers to Saturday’s championship heat are seniors.

There were two sophomores in the 18-runner field, with Wilson being one of them.