Lytle Road to close for bridge maintenance

Beginning Monday, June 12, weather permitting, Lytle Road will be closed for bridge maintenance.

This bridge is located between Oak Grove Road and Glady Road in Clark Township, Clinton County. The last address accessible from the west (Oak Grove Road) is 861 Lytle Road. There are no addresses from the east (Glady Road) and the project.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.