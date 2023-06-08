P.E.R.I. to hold meeting

Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (P.E.R.I) will meet June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton County Annex Building, 111 Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Speakers will be Rosemary Dahman and Brooks Warner, OSU Extension Ag & Natural Resources Educator.

Wilmington Park Board reschedules meeting date

The Wilmington Park Board’s regularly-scheduled meeting for June 5 has been moved to Tuesday, June 13 at 4 p.m. as the board continues its process of hiring a new parks director.

Public Defender Commission to hold public meeting

The Clinton County Public Defender Commission is set to hold a public meeting on June 14 at 10 a.m. in the Law Library of the Common Pleas Courthouse.

Wilmington Schools BOE regular meeting scheduled

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 26 at 7:15 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board room at Central Office, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on July 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on August 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.