Esther Bryan Bussel, Bill Pond, and Marilyn Roberts Rose were honored at the Adams Township Alumni meeting Submitted photo

Adams Township Alumni met Saturday, May 20 at the township gymnasium. After guests signed the guest book they were invited to the punch table for a delicious punch served by Brenda George Behr. Tables were decorated with white tablecloths, gold place mats with the composite picture of the class of 1963, red alumni books, and gold begonias, and red geraniums.

The meeting was called to order by president Judy Probasco Sargent, who then gave the blessing before the meal. The class roll call was answered by 14 graduates who introduced their spouses. Derry Cole from the Cleveland area was the oldest graduate present and had also traveled the greatest distance. He was given a box of Esther Price candy and a gift card for his gifts. Red roses were given to those attending from the honored class of 1967: Esther Bryan Bussel, Bill Pond, and Marilyn Roberts Rose.

Minutes were read and approved, and the treasurer’s report given. A discussion concerning the future of the alumni was held with several suggestions given to investigate for the future. Email addresses were shared in order to reduce the cost of sending invitations.

Patricia Botts Quigley, historian, read a poem in memory of James Mitchell and Patricia Rudduck Roberts, who have passed away the past year. Door prizes were drawn by Marilyn Rose, treasurer, and Jim Reveal, vice president. After the meeting was adjourned, those present looked at the composite pictures and the article and pictures on display, and visited with friends.

Those present were: Brenda and Jack Behr from Cleves; Derry and Pam Cole from Kent; Carol Ann Shaw from Washington Court House; Roger and Cherry Reveal from Blanchester; Esther Bussell, Richard and Joyce Fisher, Carl and Ginny Hollingsworth, Mary Ellen Krisher, William and Pam Pond, Patricia and Larry Quigley, Jim Reveal, Marilyn Rose, and Jessie Wilson from Wilmington; and Bob and Judy Sargent from Clarksville.