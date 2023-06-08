Sabina Elementary releases principal/honor roll list

Sabina Elementary School recently released its principal/honor roll list for the fourth quarter:

FIRST GRADE

Principal’s List:

Raelyn Beatty, Adalynn Bowman, Isaac Brunner, Paige Carey, Kohen Cramer, Ezra Dabe, Alexander Davis, Kyson Dean, Atlas DeRoziere, Lauren Fisher, Briar Frommling, Rowan Greene, Violet Holbrook, Arielle Inlow, Kennedy Kempton, Dylann Lewis, Connor Melnek, Preston Minton, Kairi Moreton, Lily Roberts, Harbor Thompson, Dyna Watts, Bentley Webb, Annabelle York

Honor Roll:

Bryleigh Brannon, Levi Carey, Brody Fernbaugh, Bentley Kimberlin, Elizabeth Manns, Hailey McLees, Blair Myers, Arya Penwell, Liam Robinson, Jocee Smith, Braydon Throckmorton, Makayla Woods

SECOND GRADE

Principal’s List:

Weston Earley, Ari East, Lyra Fair, Max Gantt, Casen Mellott, Emrys Pauley, Braxton Pryor, Rilo Robinette, Bennett Sodini, Isaac Storer, Jace Taylor, Brant Williams, Lucas Williams

Honor Roll:

Colby Aillis, Hannah Collins, Harper Creek, Willa Dusing, Jillian Fryman, Cooper Harrison, Ruby Ison, Corbin Kessler, Bella Penwell, Mayzie Petry, Mason Roderer, Skylar Roflow, Jayce Schiessler,Aubree Uhl

THIRD GRADE

Principal’s List:

Madison Adkins, Ethan Johnson, Victoria Lohr, Isaac Roberts, Scarlet Winters, Larkyn Woodruff

Honor Roll:

Kolson Brown, Karsyn Crowe, Garrett Dolphin, Sebastian Dotson, Elias Foster, Kamden Garrison, Karlie Hammon, Kenton Kessler, Stella Morgan, Peyton Seiter, Ivory Stone, Nathan Ward, Clayton Williams, Wally Wright

FOURTH GRADE

Principal’s List:

Sawyer Camp, Harper Chaney, Dalton Earley, Ava Roberts, Kelsie Roberts, Jonah Wages

Honor Roll:

Evelynn Barnes, Marc Campbell, Chloe Carroll, Ellie Cramton, Molly Creek, Lydia Foster, Evanee Haas, Henry Holbrook, Catherine Johnson, Declan Johnson, Kenedi LeBeau, Hadleigh Leedom, Braxton Mercer, Lyla Pennisten, Aubree Potts, Lorelei Rigney, Peter Sodini, Maddie Vinup, Reese Williams

FIFTH GRADE

Honor Roll:

Landry Creek, Brylie Frommling, Jackson Fryman, Brody Hoff, Cooper Leach, Declan McCormick, Brady Robinson, Kinsley Roderer, Mia Scarberry