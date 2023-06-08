Steed building insurmountable SOPGA player of year lead

Andy Steed is running away with the Southern Ohio Section PGA Junior Tour player of the year honors.

Steed, a junior to be at Clinton-Massie, has 1,157.5 points while the next closest competitor has 620 points.

Steed has four tour wins and nine top-10 finishes. A two-time SBAAC American Division player of the year, Steed was 11th in the player of the year standings last season and 26th in 2021.

Steed grew his lead by winning two events this week.

On Wednesday, Steed rallied from nine shots back after Tuesday’s round to win the Granville Junior Classic at Denison Golf Club. Steed had a 2-under par final round and finished 9 over for the tournament.

On Monday, Steed won the Vineyard Junior Open 18 hole event with an 8-over par 79.