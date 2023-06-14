Marsha Gheils and Margie Hominey of the 4th District presided over the Installation of Auxiliary officers of Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary Unit 179 for the 2023-2024 year. The officers sworn in were: Linda Mider, president; Mickey Weiss, first vice; Patty Loftin, second vice; Donna Braley, secretary; and Barb Hameister, chaplain. Given recognition for her amazing work cleaning veteran headstones at the Blanchester Cementary was Mickey Weiss. She was presented with an American Legion t-shirt.

Submitted photo