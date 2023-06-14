Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 30 and June 2:

• Ryan Campbell, 30, theft and resisting arrest, sentenced to 270 days in jail (254 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Campbell must take part in supervised probation, pay restitution (no amount listed), and have no contact with the incident location.

• Scotty Loveless, 43, of Milford, violating a protection order, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. If Loveless completes probation successfully, the court will suspend $500 of the fine. Loveless must have no contact with the victim and take part in two years of non-reporting probation. The court indicates no contact mean “no phone, test, social media etc.”

• Felix Ortiz, 28, of Leesburg, control of a vehicle intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ortiz must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and no operator’s license were dismissed

• Brandon Farley, 26, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Farley must complete a three day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Anthony Chinn Jr., 27, of Cincinnati, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. Chinn must take part in one year of non-reporting probation and pay restitution (no amount given) to the victim.

• John Jarrells, 40, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $550, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jarrells must take part in a non-reporting probation for two years. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Minor Fouse Jr., 58, of Port William, sentenced to 30 days in jail (28 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Fouse must take part in supervised probation which will include drug/alcohol assessment. If compliant, the court will suspend $100 of the fine.

• Nicole Bean, 45, of Wilmington, control a vehicle while intoxicated, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an ALS-suspension charge. Bean must take part in three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A traffic control light violation was dismissed.

• Tyler Blankenbecker, 24, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Kevin Cameron, 38, of Springfield, marijuana possession, fined $30.

• Delachance Ndagijimana, 25, of Nashville, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Ndagijimana.

• Austin Helsel, 20, of Loveland, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Helsel.

• Vanessa Metzgar, 56, of Lexington, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Metzgar.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574