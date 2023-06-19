Erin Bales, an assistant professor at Wilmington College, and Jay Sewell, the president of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Submitted photo

Erin Bales, assistant professor of occupational therapy at Wilmington College, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room, about the Therapeutic Riding Camp.

Bales presented the following information about the Therapeutic Riding Camp:

The purpose of the camp is to meet the needs of the community by providing increased therapeutic and recreational opportunities for children with disabilities.

The vision is to improve health, wellness, and quality of life for children and families by:

– Providing opportunities for caregivers and families to network and build supportive relationships.

– Providing children with disabilities unique recreational and therapeutic opportunities.

Research has repeatedly shown that animal assisted interventions (AAI) have the potential to impact individuals’ physical, emotional, social, and sensory functioning. Although AAI is not a cure for any limitation with an individual, AAI can assist in alleviating symptoms of a deficit or disability and improving quality of life.

The camp is led by staff and students from the department of occupational therapy in collaboration with the departments of equine and agriculture. Campers will enjoy a week of therapeutic horse-riding and fun, and hands-on agricultural activities. Campers are assigned a volunteer for direct supervision and guidance throughout the week.