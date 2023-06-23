Summer grazing of Fescue

Although it feels like summer has already been in full swing for weeks now, summer has only just officially begun! As I have been driving around Clinton County looking at crops and meeting farmers, and thinking about how moisture levels can impact the crops, I almost forgot to think about our beef cattle producers in the county and how pastures can be impacted.

Beef cattle are one of my main interests and passions, along with forages. So, I thought I would talk a little about the most common grass forage here in southern Ohio, and that is Tall Fescue. Fescue is a cool season perennial grass that makes up most of our pasture in Ohio and surrounding states. Fescue typically runs about 5-9% protein and can be stockpiled as a forage for winter-time grazing, mainly due to its waxy leaf coat making it possible to not “melt” away like other grass species when the temperature cools.

Fescue can grow in a myriad of different growing conditions from low pH soils to moderately wet soils and is tolerant to frequent harvesting for hay and can survive well if over-grazed. Despite all of fescue’s good qualities, there are some unsavory qualities as well. Have you ever heard of Fescue toxicity? Fescue toxicity is caused by endophyte fungus which lives in the plant tissue and seedhead of the fescue plant, a greater concentration of this fungus lives in the seedhead.

Fescue toxicity can cause issues like decreased rate of gain, blood flow issues to extremities, low birth weights, poor conception rates, and increased body temperature. There are a few ways to manage your pastures so that you are not getting negative impacts from fescue toxicity. Although fescue can be a part of your forage program, it should not be the only part. diversifying your pasture or hayfield through having multiple cool season perennials, both grass and legume is a good way to cut down on fescue toxicity while still having the beneficial forage as the star of the show in your pastures. There is also an endophyte-free fescue variety that can be planted if you are looking at a total pasture renovation and would like to incorporate fescue.

Keep in mind that this fescue will eventually return to having endophyte fungus, generally you can expect the fescue to remain endophyte free for 5-9 years. Another good way to cut down fescue toxicity is through pasture rotation and intensive grazing. As I mentioned earlier, most of the endophyte fungus lives in the seedhead of the plant, so if you can manage your fescue and keep it in the vegetative state (preventing from going to seed) you can cut down on the amount of endophyte fungus being eaten by your cattle.

Although fescue can negatively impact your beef herd if managed incorrectly, managed correctly can be quite beneficial. This is a deep-rooted, sod-forming grass that stockpiles well, can handle over grazing and heavy foot and machinery traffic, and is palatable to livestock, and increases in palatability in the fall.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.