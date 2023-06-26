Sexton returns again to coach BHS tennis program

For the second time, Matt Sexton is coming back as the Blanchester High School girls tennis coach.

“I didn’t really think I was completely done with coaching. I figured I was still young enough that maybe 10 or 15 years down the line I could get back into it. I certainly didn’t expect it to be this soon, but sometimes that’s the way things work out in life,” said Sexton, who “retired” after the 2013 season only to return in 2015 for seven seasons before stepping away after the 2021 season.

He was officially rehired Monday night at the regular meeting of the Blanchester Local Schools Board of Education.

Blanchester was 6-9 last season, 5-5 in the SBAAC National Division. It was a good, improving campaign under coach Julia Perry, a former player for Sexton, but not a great one.

Sexton’s coaching resume is impeccable. In 16 seasons, he won 151 of 247 matches, including a 98-35 mark in SBAAC National Division competition. Blanchester won 11 National Division titles with Sexton earning 11 National Division coach of the year honors.

He also garnered a Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coach of the Year award in 2020 and was a GCTCA Distinguished Coach honoree three times.

“I think I owe that to the people that mentored me over the years,” said Sexton. “Dan Slocum, who was my tennis coach, did a great job keeping things fun. Mark Baughman really helped me to understand that you’re coaching people first, tennis second. If you get those out of order, the kids won’t care what you know. And there are so many more both in tennis and outside of tennis that I could mention but I’d surely leave someone out.

“Almost every player I’ve coached had zero tennis experience prior to coming out. So if it’s not fun, they’re not going to stick around. It’s got to be fun first. If they go through our program, have fun, make lifelong friends and learn a sport they can play the rest of their lives, then we’ve succeeded. The winning we’ve done on top of that is really just icing on the cake.”

Sexton will again be assisted by his brother, Michael.

“It’s important that he keeps pursuing his professional goals, though, so he’ll help as work allows,” Sexton said. “I think he has grown into an outstanding tennis coach, and it is a real asset to our program that he is returning. He and I had a lengthy conversation on a recent 9 1/2 hour drive to Raleigh to talk about whether we would come back and do this again. I think we both agreed that it made sense.”

Sexton stepped away from coaching to devote more time to a blossoming broadcasting career. For now, he’s good sharing time between the microphone and whistle.

“I’m just really excited and happy to be back. I know it’s been a tough time at Blanchester with the financial issues they’ve been through,” he said. “I love my hometown and my alma mater. I want people to know that you can come from here and go on to do great things. And if I can be there to help these kids begin their path to chasing their dreams, I feel it’s a great way to continue to give back to all the people that put me on my path so many years ago.”

So for him, the decision was simple.

“I think there are three factors that led to this happening. The obvious one is that the job opened up again. I think Julia did a great job last year, but it’s tough when you’ve got kids because tennis is an everyday thing. Family has to come first, so I totally get that,” he said. “The second thing that led to this was the softball team the last two years, but especially this year. I know we didn’t win a ton this year, but that was probably the most fun I’ve ever had coaching softball. Probably one of the most likeable teams I’ve ever been around. I really enjoyed seeing them every day, and it really reminded me how much I love coaching.

“The final reason was a conversation I had with one of my coworkers at my full-time job (banking writer at Fit Small Business). We both talked about how much we love our job, but that it wasn’t a “make a difference” type of job. Not to say it wasn’t important, but you’re not making a difference in people’s lives talking about the best business banks in California. It just kind of reminded me that I had a job like that in coaching. It definitely made me think twice about giving that up. So all those things together have brought me back.”

