Christopher Linscott Kibler, of Blanchester, recently received his doctorate degree in geography/satellite mapping from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Dr. Kibler graduated summa cum laude from George Washington University in Washington, DC with a dual major in geography and international affairs. He is the recipient of the 2023 Simonett Award for Excellence in Research and a two-year NASA fellowship for remote sensing and thermal imaging research. He is doing post-doctoral research at UCSB. Christopher is the son of Mark and Susanne Kibler-Hacker from Blanchester.

Provided by Mark Kibler