McKinney Provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

WILMINGTON — A 67-year-old man died following an alleged altercation on Saturday at Sugartree Ministries, according to authorities, and a Wilmington man is in custody on assault charges in connection to the incident.

Travis Lee McKinney, 39, of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault following the incident. Additional charges are possible, police said.

According to a release from Wilmington Police Department Chief Ron Fithen, officers responded to Sugartree Ministries on East Main Street Saturday in regards to a male subject reportedly assaulting three other male subjects. Once they arrived, they spoke with the suspect and three alleged victims.

The investigation revealed that an argument had ensued between the suspect and a 67-year-old male “regarding name-calling and a dispute over a cellphone.”

During the argument, the suspect allegedly “slapped and pushed” the 67-year-old male into a picnic table. The two other subjects intervened and were also “slapped” by the suspect, police said.

Following the struggle, the 67-year-old male said he was having chest pains and shortness of breath. He was voluntarily transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

“While at Clinton Memorial Hospital, the male subject had a cardiac event and was then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. The Wilmington Police Department was informed later (on Saturday) that the male subject passed away from the cardiac event,” said Fithen.

The name of the deceased was not released.

McKinney is currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Adult Detention Center. Fithen advised once an autopsy and toxicology report are forwarded from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, they’ll confer with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Officer for any additional charges against McKinney.

Any questions may be directed to Chief Fithen at 937-382-3833.