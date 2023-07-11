Nisonger drives 7 straight winners at the fair

WILMINGTON — Jeff Nisonger drove seven straight winners Tuesday on the second day of harness racing at the Clinton County Fair.

Nisonger won each race from race 4 to race 10. He also drove the winner in the second race.

SUMMARY

The top three finishers in each race with the drivers of each horse and the winning trainer

RACE 1: Spring Haven Ladies Driving Series, first division, mile pace

1-Party Boy Hill (Bobbie Jo Brewer, Larry Finn

2-Always B Gigi (Heather Woolums)

3-Yesidid (Mandy Jones)

1:58 time

RACE 2: OCRA 3 year old fillies, first division, mile pace

1-Ellabellaboo (Jeff Nisonger, Adam Short)

2-Ally’s Treasure (Drew Neill)

3-Wiggle Town (Emanuel Miller)

1:58.2 time

RACE 3: OCRA 2 year old fillies, first division, mile pace

1-Ati Beach Please (Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson)

2-Lather Gorgeous (Drew Neill)

3-Theresheisagain (Jeff Nisonger)

2:03.1 time

RACE 4: OCRA 2 year old fillies, first division mile trot

1-Fashion Design (Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters)

2-Chipsie May (Allen Woolums)

3-Sososorry (David Meyer)

2:12.0 time

RACE 5: OCRA 2 year old fillies, mile pace

1-This Is The Day (Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger)

2-Miss Aaliyah K (David Young II)

3-Sheza Dancin Fool (Drew Neill)

2:02.0 time

RACE 6: OCRA 3 year old fillies, second dvision, mile pace

1-Santa Fe Kat (Jeff Nisonger, Matthew Mac Kenzie)

2-Bay City Babe (Ken Holliday)

3-Sunny Days Girl (Scott Cisco)

1:59.0 time

RACE 7: OCRA 2 year old fillies, second division, mile trot

1-Shoelessjojasmine (Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters)

2-Bye Bye (Dylan Fagan)

3-Lucky Ducky (David Meyer)

2:12.0 time

RACE 8: OCRA 2 year old fillies, third division, mile pace

1-Pink Quartz (Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger)

2-Frontier Dragon (Brady Galliers)

3-Forever High (Emanuel Miller)

1:58.2 time

RACE 9: OCRA 2 year old fillies, third division, mile trot

1-Cheyenne Leigh (Jeff Nisonger, Randy Owens)

2-Katy Lago (Terry Groves)

3-Countless Hours (David Ward)

2:11.4 time

RACE 10: OCRA 3 year old fillies, third division, mile pace

1-Santastic Cruiser (Jeff Nisonger, Bret Schwartz)

2-Wellsaid Evelyana (Alex Hawk)

3-Aertura (Brady Galliers)

1:59.2 time

RACE 11: OCRA 2 year old fillies, fourth division, mile pace

1-Gorgeous Ivory (Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday)

2-Jumpstyle Hanover (Jeff Nisonger)

3-Faith Not Fear (David Ward)

2:01.0 time

RACE 12: OCRA 3 year old fillies, mile trot

1-Crazy But Classy (Pat Melloy Jr, Pat Melloy Jr)

2-Star Crystals (Jeff Nisonger)

3-Jumping The Line (Roy Wilson)

2:00.1 time

RACE 13: OCRA 2 year old fillies, fifth division, mile pace

1-Dancin Robin (Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders)

2-April Hill High (Drew Neill)

3-Rockn Ginger (Jeff Nisonger)

2:03.2 time

RACE 14: Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series, second division, mile pace

1-Jack Wacker (Devan Miller, Greg Henderson)

2-Flash Lauxmont (Emma Wahlberg)

3-Skipping Stone (Heather Woolums)

1:59.0 time