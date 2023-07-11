Nisonger drives 7 straight winners at the fair

WILMINGTON — Jeff Nisonger drove seven straight winners Tuesday on the second day of harness racing at the Clinton County Fair.
Nisonger won each race from race 4 to race 10. He also drove the winner in the second race.
SUMMARY
The top three finishers in each race with the drivers of each horse and the winning trainer
RACE 1: Spring Haven Ladies Driving Series, first division, mile pace
1-Party Boy Hill (Bobbie Jo Brewer, Larry Finn
2-Always B Gigi (Heather Woolums)
3-Yesidid (Mandy Jones)
1:58 time
RACE 2: OCRA 3 year old fillies, first division, mile pace
1-Ellabellaboo (Jeff Nisonger, Adam Short)
2-Ally’s Treasure (Drew Neill)
3-Wiggle Town (Emanuel Miller)
1:58.2 time
RACE 3: OCRA 2 year old fillies, first division, mile pace
1-Ati Beach Please (Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson)
2-Lather Gorgeous (Drew Neill)
3-Theresheisagain (Jeff Nisonger)
2:03.1 time
RACE 4: OCRA 2 year old fillies, first division mile trot
1-Fashion Design (Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters)
2-Chipsie May (Allen Woolums)
3-Sososorry (David Meyer)
2:12.0 time
RACE 5: OCRA 2 year old fillies, mile pace
1-This Is The Day (Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger)
2-Miss Aaliyah K (David Young II)
3-Sheza Dancin Fool (Drew Neill)
2:02.0 time
RACE 6: OCRA 3 year old fillies, second dvision, mile pace
1-Santa Fe Kat (Jeff Nisonger, Matthew Mac Kenzie)
2-Bay City Babe (Ken Holliday)
3-Sunny Days Girl (Scott Cisco)
1:59.0 time
RACE 7: OCRA 2 year old fillies, second division, mile trot
1-Shoelessjojasmine (Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters)
2-Bye Bye (Dylan Fagan)
3-Lucky Ducky (David Meyer)
2:12.0 time
RACE 8: OCRA 2 year old fillies, third division, mile pace
1-Pink Quartz (Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger)
2-Frontier Dragon (Brady Galliers)
3-Forever High (Emanuel Miller)
1:58.2 time
RACE 9: OCRA 2 year old fillies, third division, mile trot
1-Cheyenne Leigh (Jeff Nisonger, Randy Owens)
2-Katy Lago (Terry Groves)
3-Countless Hours (David Ward)
2:11.4 time
RACE 10: OCRA 3 year old fillies, third division, mile pace
1-Santastic Cruiser (Jeff Nisonger, Bret Schwartz)
2-Wellsaid Evelyana (Alex Hawk)
3-Aertura (Brady Galliers)
1:59.2 time
RACE 11: OCRA 2 year old fillies, fourth division, mile pace
1-Gorgeous Ivory (Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday)
2-Jumpstyle Hanover (Jeff Nisonger)
3-Faith Not Fear (David Ward)
2:01.0 time
RACE 12: OCRA 3 year old fillies, mile trot
1-Crazy But Classy (Pat Melloy Jr, Pat Melloy Jr)
2-Star Crystals (Jeff Nisonger)
3-Jumping The Line (Roy Wilson)
2:00.1 time
RACE 13: OCRA 2 year old fillies, fifth division, mile pace
1-Dancin Robin (Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders)
2-April Hill High (Drew Neill)
3-Rockn Ginger (Jeff Nisonger)
2:03.2 time
RACE 14: Spring Haven Farms Ladies Driving Series, second division, mile pace
1-Jack Wacker (Devan Miller, Greg Henderson)
2-Flash Lauxmont (Emma Wahlberg)
3-Skipping Stone (Heather Woolums)
1:59.0 time