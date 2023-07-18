6-under par wins Senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Bob Kemp, Gary Schrader, Don Sicurella and Pete Fentress had a six under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

The rest of the field:

30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Fred Stern, Bill Ross.

30: Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop, D Bullock, Dick Caplinger.

31: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Jim Luck, Rusty Smethwick.

31: Steve Cline, Dave Miller, Cliff Doyle, Rocky Long.

32: Carl Zaycosky, Bruce Barrett, Jack Carson.

34: French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Jim Doak, Mike Shaw.

34: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Jeff Watkins, Tom Rickey.