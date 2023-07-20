Flanking Art Brooks and Eleanor Harris are Tyreese Ford (LEFT), a 2023 University of Cincinnati graduate, Zeth Cowin, a 2023 Wilmington High School graduate planning to attend Wittenberg University. Not pictured is Tiara Harris, a 2023 Wilmington College graduate and previous recipient of the Brooks Scholarship. Submitted photo

Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2023 presentation of the college scholarship established in his name.

Zeth Cowin is this year’s recipient of the $1,000 Art Brooks/Hot Hoops Leadership and Citizenship Scholarship. The award was established in Brooks’ honor following his retirement in 2012 after 19 years as director of multicultural affairs at Wilmington College and a career in education.

Persons in the community have contributed to the scholarship fund as a means of honoring Brooks’ longtime commitment to young people’s education and success. The scholarship is awarded to former participants in Wilmington’s Hot Hoops program who also were active leaders as high school students and now show great promise as they enter college.

Cowin graduated this year from Wilmington High School. He will attend Wittenberg University this fall majoring in physical education and coaching. He said receiving the scholarship gave him additional motivation to finish his high school studies on a strong note.

“Going to college costs a lot of money so this scholarship will help me a lot,” he said.

Two Brooks Scholarship recipients graduated this year, which makes seven since the scholarship program began. That’s a perfect record among recipients as last year’s two recipients are still attending school.

The 2023 college graduates are Tiara Harris, who majored in visual communication arts/digital media production and minored in music and media at Wilmington College; and Tyreese Ford, who earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in sports administration from the University of Cincinnati. Ford noted the scholarship helped get him off to a good start in his college career as he expressed his appreciation for the award.

“We have a really good community here in Wilmington,” he said. “It’s good to know people care about you and want to see you grow and succeed.”

Previous scholarship recipients are enjoying successful careers, including Jaiden Williams Newbry, who graduated in 2018 from Wilmington College and is a wife, mother and full-time restorative conference facilitator for Wilmington City Schools, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty and a wedding coordinator; Cheyann McKee, a 2021 graduate of Wilmington College who was an admission representative at WC before returning to the social work field with the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Also, Sydni McGee Cobb; a 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University as an English major who is now a wife, mother and production clerk at Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services in Cincinnati; Seth Murdock, a 2022 graduate of Robert Morris University

with a major in biology who is employed as a microbiologist at Q Laboratories in Cincinnati; Jamaica Chapman, a 2020 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, who is a trauma nurse in the Trauma Emergency Room at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Last year’s scholarship recipients, Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry, are studying at Ohio University and Shawnee State University, respectively.

Local attorney William Peelle is a longtime supporter of the Hot Hoops program and again this year chairs the scholarship’s fundraising drive.

“Art has dedicated his life to the education and mentoring of youth,” Peelle said. “He’s been an especially positive advocate for an at-risk population as a role model and effective leader. Many friends have contributed to the scholarship fund as a means for perpetuating Art’s significant impact.”

Eleanor Harris, executive director of Harvest of Gold, which administers the scholarship, praised Brooks as a “great asset” to the community.

“His love for our youth and especially his work with mentoring young African-American males will always be a reminder to them of someone who cares,” she said, noting that Brooks remains active in the community, continuing his positive influence upon local youth.

Brooks said, “It is a real honor” to have his name attached to the scholarship. He’s especially impressed that all of the previous scholarship recipients have either graduated or are on track to graduate from college.

“I am very thankful to the Wilmington and Clinton County communities for their continuing support of our Hot Hoops program under the direction of Eleanor Harris,” Brooks said. “It is truly gratifying that this college scholarship will continue to assist our Hot Hoops participants like Jaiden, Jamaica, Cheyann, Sydni, Seth, Tyreese, Tiara, Tony and Jada — and now Zeth.”

Persons interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can send their gift to Harvest of Gold, Art Brooks/Hot Hoops Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1061, Wilmington, OH 45177.