Recycling grant applications now being accepted

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District is currently accepting applications for its 2024 grant programs supporting local recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. In all, $21,000 has been set aside for these programs, which are described below:

2024-2025 GO-GREEN GRANT (for businesses): The purpose of this grant is to assist Clinton County businesses, including non-profit groups, with implementing recycling and waste-reduction programs in their places of employment. This grant is now biennial and the available pool has doubled in size from $4,000 to $8,000 to better support meaningful and lasting programs. ($8,000 allocated)

2024 PEAR GRANT: Eligible applicants include public or private schools/colleges in Clinton County, Ohio. Qualifying programs include recycling, litter prevention, or waste-reduction activities, along with initiatives that educate students about these environmental topics. ($3,000 allocated)

2024 COMMUNITY GRANT: Open to any township or municipality in Clinton County, Ohio, this grant provides funding to assist political subdivisions with recycling, litter prevention, and waste-reduction efforts. ($5,000 allocated)

CURBSIDE RECYCLING GRANT: Funds are made available to political subdivisions within Clinton County to assist with the implementation of residential and/or commercial curbside recycling programs. ($5,000 allocated)

Applications are available on the Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. Individuals interested in any of these grant programs are encouraged to contact the district to discuss their proposals prior to applying. District staff can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling (937) 382-6177. The deadline to apply for these grants is Nov. 30 at noon.