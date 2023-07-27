Woods win 100th Women’s Ohio State Amateur Championship Woods win 100th Women’s Ohio State Amateur Championship Woods win 100th Women’s Ohio State Amateur Championship Woods win 100th Women’s Ohio State Amateur Championship

COLUMBUS — In preparation for the United States Women’s Amateur Championship, Gabby Woods won the Women’s Ohio State Amateur Championship golf tournament Thursday at Scioto Country Club.

Woods defeated Eleanor Hudepohl 3 and 2 in the championship match.

Wilmington High School graduate and University of Dayton golfer Lilly Middleton was 50th in the 18-hole qualifying round with an 83.

She then entered the Flight 1 match play portion of the tournament. Middleton defeated Paige Zolciak of Perrysburg 2 and 1. In her next quarterfinal round match, Middleton lost a heartbreaker to Hayley Dye of Delaware 1-up over 19 holes.

In match play, Woods won four matches to claim the title.

She opened with a 5 and 4 win over Brynna Mardis of Xenia then clipped Susan Glasby of Chesapeake 4 and 3.

Woods was a 2 and 1 winner over Sydney Deal of Perrysburg. In the semifinals she defeated Kary Hallenbaugh of New Albany 1-up to advance to the title bout.

Woods had a 68 during the 18-hole stroke play qualifying.

A Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Woods will be entering her senior season at the University of Findlay. She finished as the national runnerup in the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship in May. She qualified earlier this month for the US Women’s Amateur, set to begin next month in Los Angeles.

Woods is sponsored this summer by ERC (Epoxy Resinous Cleaners) and the Day family.