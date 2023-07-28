Celebrate the 14th-annual Dinner in the Fields at DeLaney Farms in Wilmington on Aug. 12. Enjoy a delectable farm-to-fork feast, soulful music by acclaimed artist Sean Poole, and the famous pie auction, with tickets available both online and at select locations. News Journal file photos Celebrate the 14th-annual Dinner in the Fields at DeLaney Farms in Wilmington on Aug. 12. Enjoy a delectable farm-to-fork feast, soulful music by acclaimed artist Sean Poole, and the famous pie auction, with tickets available both online and at select locations. News Journal file photos Celebrate the 14th-annual Dinner in the Fields at DeLaney Farms in Wilmington on Aug. 12. Enjoy a delectable farm-to-fork feast, soulful music by acclaimed artist Sean Poole, and the famous pie auction, with tickets available both online and at select locations. News Journal file photos

WILMINGTON — In the heart of August, as Clinton County gears up for back-to-school and prior to the arrival of fall, an annual event will take center stage: “Dinner in the Fields.”

This farm-to-fork extravaganza returns Saturday, Aug. 12 for its 14th year and is set to be the main fundraiser for The Leadership Clinton Institute. DeLaney Farms, known for its adorable alpacas on Gurneyville Road, will graciously host the event, promising a memorable evening filled with delectable food, family entertainment, and, of course, the much-anticipated pie auction.

One of the main attractions of Dinner in the Fields is undoubtedly the scrumptious food, according to organizers. This year’s menu boasts an array of mouthwatering offerings that celebrate the best of Clinton County’s local produce and culinary talent. Guests can indulge in an appetizing Clinton County Charcuterie Table, featuring an assortment of local meats and cheeses. The options continue with cheesy carrot munchers, peach skewers with ham and mozzarella, and zucchini wraps with kale pesto, ensuring a delightful start to the culinary journey.

Meat lovers will be delighted with the offerings of chicken and pork from Rich’s Meat Market, generously sponsored by Wilmington Savings Bank. The salads and sides showcase the freshness of the region, with cucumbers and onions from That Guy’s Farm, apple sauce provided by A&M Orchard, and tomatoes and cheese from Wilmington College.

Other delectable options include roasted corn salad from the Murphy Homestead & Jackson’s Farm Market, spinach fall salad from Bright Farms, green beans from Murphy Farms, potatoes grown at McCormick Farms, and corn muffins provided by Branstrator Heritage Farm. Corn on the cob from Murphy Farms & Lee Farms, and potato gnocchi from Murphy Homestead & McCormick Farms complete the delightful spread.

As the dinner comes to an end, guests will be entertained by the soulful tunes of the highly-acclaimed music artist, Sean Poole. Hailing from Greenfield, Poole’s love for music and passion for singing have been an integral part of his life from an early age. His exceptional talent has taken him to Nashville, where he performed at renowned venues like Tootsies, The Stage, and Legends. Most recently, Poole has been featured in “Nashville Voyager Magazine,” is nominated for six Red Carpet International Awards in Holland, and is nominated for a Josie Award for Vocalist of the Year for Traditional Country at the Grand Ole Opry.

One of the highlights of the evening is always the Famous Pie Auction. The auction, presented by local auctioneer Danny Williams, has become a cherished tradition. This year, the proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the youth of Clinton County, with plans to create exciting and adventurous class days for the kids in the upcoming year. The youth class will begin in September, and the funds raised at the auction will contribute to a fulfilling and enriching experience for the young participants, according to organizers.

“So, mark your calendars for August 12 and join us at DeLaney Farms for the 14th-annual Dinner in the Fields. Indulge in a delightful feast, be enchanted by the musical talents of Sean Poole, and participate in the exhilarating Famous Pie Auction, all while supporting a worthy cause in The Leadership Clinton Institute. With limited tickets available, be sure to secure yours early and be a part of this fantastic celebration of community, food, and talent. We look forward to welcoming you for a night to remember in Wilmington, OH,” organizers said.

Tickets are available for purchase at multiple locations, including the Leadership Clinton office, located at 2333 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Tickets can also be found at both Wilmington Peoples Bank locations. For added convenience, tickets are also available online via the official website under the DITF 2023 section.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit leadershipclinton.org