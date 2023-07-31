Yes or No? Many Ohio voters are confused about the Aug. 8 ballot issue. If you really check out Issue 1, no rational Democrat, Republican, or Independent would vote yes, because passage would, for all practical purposes, make any future citizen-initiated amendment impossible.

In addition to requiring a 60 percent majority for passage, the real roadblock is that all 88 Ohio counties (not just the 44 now required) would need 5% of their registered voters to sign petitions just to get a proposed amendment on the ballot.

Right now, one party holds a super majority in our state legislature but shifts in power happen. Today’s dominant party should be careful what it wishes for: A yes vote could bite you in years to come.

John Lundblad

Wilmington, Ohio