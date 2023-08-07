Catholic Charities to hold Food for All mobile pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, Aug. 10. Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Kingman alumni to meet

Members and friends of the Kingman 113th Alumni will meet on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Aging Up Center at 789 Nelson Road, Wilmington. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the dinner catered by Aging Up will follow at 5:30 p.m. Members and friends are encouraged to bring items of interest associated with the school to be shared with those in attendance. Anyone who has any association with Kingman or Clinton-Massie schools are welcome to attend. Reservations can be made by contacting Allen Inwood at 937-432-5956.

WHS Class of 1978 to hold 45-year reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45-year reunion from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. For detailed information, join the Wilmington H.S. Class Reunion-1978 Facebook page or email [email protected]