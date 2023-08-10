The Wilmington High School Class of 1963 recently held its 60th reunion. From left to right (standing), Barbara Bradley Grey, Jackie Schneder, Jennifer Bath Hollon, David Carder, Ann Pendry Birt, Fred Raizk, Carolyn Redmond Simkins, Walt Simkins, Bill Grey , Janet Mitchell Whitacre, Wayne Hutchens, Ruth Shoemaker Vance, Joyce Bishop Hutchens, Mike Waring, Sam Lewis, John Tharp, Karen Macintosh Lewis, Rick Baker, Patricia Tharp, Steve Elliott, Lynda Crane, Judy Waring, Barbara Kornman Paulson, Mary Lu Stephens, Larry Kirk, Susanne Porter Kirk, Marty Hamilton Herriff, Gary Cooper, Jolene Williams Heath, Darwin Herriff, Bill Robinson, Fred Lauer, Lynn Meadows, Tom Meadows, Bonnie Haywood Lauer; (front seated) Diane Carder, Kathryn Kersey Markins, Barbara Hackney Riggs, Linda Grove Cooper, Mary Lou Marsh Chamberlain, Kathy Wiget Corrao, and Nancy Scobie Cooper. Submitted photos Jen Purkey serving guests at Kava Haus. Submitted photos

The Wilmington High School graduating class of 1963 celebrated its 60th reunion Aug. 4, 5 and 6 with a wonderful weekend of events having representation from 12 different states attending.

Friday was a gathering for early arrivals at the home of Dr. John and Jennifer Hollon to enjoy a welcoming party and buffet supper provided by McCoy’s Catering. Their son, Jeff Hollon, created a slide presentation which was shown throughout the evening composed of photos he had taken during the 1963 50th reunion.

On Saturday, classmates attended the official program at Snow Hill Country Club. Two guests included Jackie Schneder, friend of the Marsh’s, and Mary Lu Stephens, widow of classmate Chris Stephens.

The ballroom was dressed in orange and black decorations, and enlarged photos and memorabilia were arranged on tables. Many enjoyed looking through the high school alumni directory offered through the Wilmington School Foundation and the Class of 63 Yearbook. Pictures taken the evening before were an unexpected treat on display.

Following the buffet dinner, the formal program included remarks by Tom Meadows, John Tharp, Bill Robinson, Barbara Bradley Grey, and Jennifer Bath Hollon. Packets were given to each class member consisting of a class directory, tribute/memorial page for deceased classmates as well as one for the 1963 faculty. It also included trivia from 1963, a review of all the reunions since graduation, and a composite photo with a magnifying glass to read the tiny names.

Committee members Barbara Hackney Riggs and Barbara Bradley Grey handed out the souvenir packets and orange and black magnetic clips saying “WHS 1963.” Special sugar cookies were given at the close of the night topped with WHS class 1963 in icing, created by classmate Kathryn Kersey Markin’s granddaughter’s Clarkins Bakery in Fairborn.

Sunday, many attended a beautiful brunch at the Kava Haus prepared by chef Jen Purkey. This location had been the childhood home of classmate Mary Lou Marsh Chamberlain. It was great fun to be there and have class pictures taken at that location. Everyone was given a class photo from the night before by Jeff Hollon, who photographed the weekend events.

A thank you was extended to the reunion committee: Jennifer Bath Hollon, Barbara Bradley Grey, Barbara Hackney Riggs, and Kathryn Kersey Markins.

A special thank you also went to Jeff and Danielle Hollon for their photography and assistance.