WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in June:

• Juan Francis Bennett, 42, a sandwich artist, and Hailey Sierra McEvoy, 21, a paraprofessional, both of Wilmington.

• Cody Jay Henson, 22, of Midland, a technician, and Sarah Morgan Wallace, 22, of Blanchester, an HR specialist.

• Samuel Charles Oliver, 26, a service advisor, and Morgan Elizabeth Fackler, 25, a food inspector, both of Wilmington.

• Dale James Kirby, 64, of Wilmington, a life coach, and Sharon Gay Kunselman, 63, of Xenia, a pastor.

• Steven Floyd Morris II, 42, a brick mason, and Julie Marie Hamblin, 43, a server, both of Blanchester.

• Steven Edward Kempf, 53, a landscaping, of Clarksville, and Tiffany Lynn O’Neill, 48, a social worker, of Loveland.

• Dustin Gene Holston, 33, a mental health therapist, and Angela Kathleen Stone, 37, an operations supervisor, both of Wilmington.

• Jacob David Boldman, 25, an electrician, and Laney McKenzie Wilson, 25, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• James Scott Vulgamore, 40, a contractor, and Lauren Kasey Hughes, 33, a nurse, both of Clarksville.

• Steven Craig Perkins, 61, self-employed, and Deborah Ann Buxton, 62, a dental technician, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Alexander Lauren, 36, an auditor, and Michelle Lynn Boggs, 39, a private caregiver, both of Wilmington.

• Frederick M. Gallardo, 52, V.P. of operations, and Belinda Yvonne DuBois, 58, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Eddie Michael Bowen, 37, self-employed, of Martinsville, and Steffanie Andrea Mason, 37, a nurse, of Florence, Kentucky.

• Charles Gregory Batsold, 45, a driver, and Brittany Dale Combs-Landacre, 34, a billing lead, both of Blanchester.

• William Samuel Hadley, 24, a student, and Averi Lynn Vance, 24, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Jeremiah David Johnson, 20, a collections clerk, and McKena Grace Gosney, 19, a dental assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Derek Carl Jones, 33, and Casey Lynn Shaw, 24, both of machinists, both of Wilmington.

• Ryan Thomas Collett, 26, an agronomist, and Lauren Alexandria Ames, 26, a dentist, both of Wilmington.

• Austin Derek Bailey, 25, a deputy sheriff, and Katherine Grace Ritt, 26, a receptionist, both of Wilmington.

• Ian Craig Warford, 18, and Holly Marie Norvell, 19, both warehouse workers, and both of Wilmington.

• Caleb Dean Boyer, 19, of Martinsville, a press operator, and Sarah Ann Ferguson, 19, of Martinsville, a CSR.

• Anthony Scott Goodrich, 31, of Clarksville, who works at Camp Joy, and Samantha Marie Holzapfel, 25, of Maineville, a case manager.

• Jonah Allen Gilbert, 26, a team leader, and Malynnda Christine Cook, 28, a stay-at-home mom, both of New Vienna.

• Todd Alan Reynolds, 46, a driver, and Ashley Marie Roberts, 38, a mortgage closer, both of Wilmington.

• Zachary Rhien Sizemore, 28, who works in sales, and Alyssa Leslie Huber, 25, a stable employee, both of Wilmington.

• Hunter Bartlett Blain, 20, of Clare, Michigan, currently serving in the U.S. Army, and Ryan Bailey Baker, 22, of Wilmington, unemployed.

• Chance Tyler Cornley-Day, 30, who works at New Sabina, and Jamie Nicole Smalley, 25, a homemaker, both of New Vienna.

The following people received a marriage license in July:

• William David Welsch Jr., 28, a factory worker, and Heather Anita Thorne, 24, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Kyle Mathew Speakman, 27, and Hannah Adele Barnes, both manufacturing associates, and both of Wilmington.

• Kody Daniel Huston, 25, a sub contractor, and Sierra Makayla Hill, 27, a cleaner, both of Wilmington.

• Jeremy Michael Johnson, 45, a material tech, and April Lynn Roush, 34, an activity coordinator, both of Wilmington.

• Nicholas Ryan Miller, 43, and Jessica Nicole Hahn, 35, both workers in transportation, and both of Wilmington.

• Jack Michael Ford, 33, who serves in the military, and Brooke Nichole Haggard, 31, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Caleb Broden McCarty, 36, of Clarksville, who works in IT, and Morgan Lucy Combs, 29, of Waynesville, a counselor.

• Joseph Charles Hardin, 57, who works in advertising sales, and Sharon Lin Rolston, 54, self-employed, both of New Vienna.

• Craig Allen Black, 33, a lineman, and Erin Leigh Roberts, 32, a waitress, both of New Vienna.

• Leslie Ray Stout, 80, of Seguin, Texas, and Janice Lee Rowlands, 80, of Lynchburg, both retired.

• Owen Michael Barnes, 19, who serves in the military, and Madyson Marie Coyle, 18, a student, both of Blanchester.

• Kirk Douglas Rhonemus, 30, and Kellie Kay Ann Collins, 29, both machine operators, and both of Lynchburg.

• Kevin Wayne Camp, 42, who works in engineering, and Danielle Marie Yeager, 39, an assistant manager, both of Sabina.

• Toby J. Warrington, 26, a corrections officer, and Mallory Paige Whitworth, 24, a state tested nurse aide, both of Blanchester.

• Charles John Nicol III, 35, aircraft maintenance manager, and Alicia Mae Fravel, 29, who works in sales, both of Wilmington.

• Jefferey Lee Hoetger, 36, a security guard, and Samantha Marie Yerton, 31, a supervisor, both of Wilmington.

• Mathew Ryan Schmittel, 31, a coordinator, and Angela Lynn Hurt, 30, who works in “Quality”, both of Wilmington.

• Jack Loren Eidemiller, 81, and Mary Ann Walker, 88, both retired, and both of Wilmington.

• Elvi Alberto Sanchez Peguero, 47, and Shaunda Marie Cress, 42, a store manager, both of Wilmington.

• Branson Loren Smith, 21, an electrician, of Sabina, and Gracie Lynn Evanshine, 20, a student, of New Vienna.

• Brandon Allen Beatty, 34, an agent, and Felicia Renee Shutt, 29, a paraprofessinal, both fo Clarksville.

• Matthew Griffin Campbell, 25, who works in lawn care, and Lauren Ashley Hall, 23, an optician apprentice, both of Wilmington.

• Adrian James Monroe, 21, a general manager, and Breana Nichole Hess, 22, an assistant manager, both of Wilmington.

• Tyler James McKinney, 25, janitorial, and Macala Marie Hatfield, 25, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Samuel Edward Slaughterbeck, 29, plumbing, of Wilmington, and Danielle Patricia Armstrong, 23, a teachers aid, of New Vienna.

• Damien Michael Alexander, 31, who works in construction, and Carington Nicole Reveal, 29, a surgical technician, both of Wilmington.

• Dylan Scott Collins, 26, a barber, and Brittany Marie Keller, 27, a cosmetologist, both of Wilmington.