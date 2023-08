Hurricane opens with 4-1 girls soccer win over WC

WEST CARROLLTON — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated West Carrollton 4-1 Friday night in the season opener at WCHS.

“The girls played a great game and played hard the whole game,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

Taliah Billingsley led the Hurricane with two goals.

Alexa Benitez and Hannah Scott had one goal each.