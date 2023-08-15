2023 Fall Sports Preview: Blanchester Volleyball

Last year, Summer Schutte and Makayla Lanham earned first-team all-league honors for the Wildcats.

According to the SBAAC website, Ainsley Whitaker led BHS in kills with 78 and blocks with 51. Emma Falgner led with 113 digs while Schutte was tops in assists (128) and aces (27).

Falgner, Sarah Pell and Whitaker also were seniors last year for the Wildcats.

Blanchester sported a 9-8 record late in the season before losing a second thriller to Clermont Northeastern. That defeat started a six-match losing streak to end the season at 9-14. Two of those losses were five-set battles.