Wilmington College saluted 28 employees representing 410 years of service to the institution Tuesday during the Opening Year Meeting. The annual event assembles faculty and staff as a community to set intentions for the upcoming academic year while also welcoming new colleagues and recognizing service milestones.
Fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 21.
A significant chunk of those 410 years belongs to Becky Haines, who joined the College on Sept. 19, 1973, following her graduation from WC. The long-time technical director of fine arts earned a standing ovation while being thanked for her 50 years of service.
A half-century ago! Back in 1973, a gallon of milk cost 89 cents, gas was 39 cents a gallon and bread could be purchased for 35 cents a loaf. “The Exorcist” won film-of-the-year and Best Actor/Actress Oscars went to Marlon Brando for “The Godfather” and Liza Minelli for her role in “Cabaret.” The top-selling song was “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Old Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando & Dawn and Chevrolet’s Monte Carlo was Motor Trend’s Car-of-the-Year. Tuition, room and board at WC was $3,060 for the year.
Bob Metcalf was recognized for 35 years of service as a carpenter with the Physical Plant staff. In 1988, gas was 90 cents, George Michael’s “Faith” was song-of-the-year and the Pontiac Grand Prix was Car-of-the-Year, while Michael Douglas and Cher won Oscars for “Wall Street” and “Moonstruck,” respectively. Tuition, room and board at WC was $9,265.
Twenty-five-year milestone awards went to a pair of stalwart coaches, Trip Breen, head swimming coach and aquatics director, and Ron Combs, head cross country and track & field coach. Titanic was the top-grossing film, gas was $1.06 and the Chevy Corvette was Car-of-the-Year. College costs were $17,990.
Five employees arrived 20 years ago in 2003, including Jennifer Walker, associate professor of athletic training; Dr. Michael Goldcamp, professor of chemistry; Randy Gerber, Academic Farm manager and now director of Physical Plant; Dr. Stephen Potthoff, professor of religion & philosophy; and Dr. Sylvia Stevens, vice president for community & business relations. Gas was $1.59, “Finding Nemo” was the most popular film and WC’s tuition, room and board was $24,217.
Recognized for 15-year milestones were Dr. Charles Dick, associate professor of accounting; Dr. Coreen Cockerill, interim president and professor of communication arts and agriculture; Leslie Nichols, assistant to the Board of Trustees and accounts payable clerk; Dr. Marlaina Leppert-Wahl, associate professor of political science; and Dr. Ursula McTaggart, professor of English.
Celebrating 10 years of service were Christonia Fouch, administrative assistant in Admissions; Daniel Harp, associate director of Admissions, graduate and international recruiting; Deborah Triance, Student One Stop representative; Dr. Elizabeth Haynes-Wiget, associate professor of mathematics; Paula Stewart, assistant swimming coach and director of wellness; and Sandra Pierson, Admission receptionist.
Five-year service recognition went to Dr. Amanda Rollins, assistant professor of biology; Christina Murdock, assistant director of marketing and Admission operations; George Dimidik, director of Information Technology; Laura Johnson, associate director of Student One Stop and loan coordinator; Sara Culler Myers, assistant professor of economics; Sara Scott, director of financial operations; Dr Timothy Burgoyne, assistant professor of management; and Wendy Grab, assistant professor of social science.