7-under 28 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Christian Thomas, Mark Hess and Jack Carson had a 7-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

29: Jack Oney, Jim Luck, Gary Schrader.

30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.

30: Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner, Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop.

32: Don Sicurella, Frenchy Hatfield, Rocky Long, Fred Stern.

32: D Bullock, Cliff Doyle, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.

35: Steve Cline, Mike Shaw, Bob Vanzant.