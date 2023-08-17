7-under 28 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Christian Thomas, Mark Hess and Jack Carson had a 7-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners had birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.
The rest of the field:
29: Jack Oney, Jim Luck, Gary Schrader.
30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.
30: Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner, Gary DeFayette, Gary Bishop.
32: Don Sicurella, Frenchy Hatfield, Rocky Long, Fred Stern.
32: D Bullock, Cliff Doyle, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.
35: Steve Cline, Mike Shaw, Bob Vanzant.