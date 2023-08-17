Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of official canvass of the Aug. 8 special election, and any other business that may come before the board.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 23 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Clinton Co. SWCD to host annual meeting

The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the 2023 annual meeting on Aug. 23 at McCoy’s Reception Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by calling 937-382-2461. The SWCD will also conduct its election for supervisor and will present its 2023 Coblentz Scholarship winner. If you are interested in running for the Board of Supervisors, please call 937-382-2461. Election for Board of Supervisors will run concurrently.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of DD sets meeting dates

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meetings at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Wilmington.