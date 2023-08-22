Eagle separates top 4 senior teams at Elks 797 GC

The team of Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Rocky Long and Mike Gross had a 6-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
There were four teams tied at 6-under par on the front side layout. The winners eagled No. 6 to claim the top spot. They also had birdies on Nos 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8.
The rest of the field:
30: Carl Zaycosky, Rusty Smethwick, Evan Slater
30: Cliff Doyle, Jim Luck, Gary Bishop
30: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Fred Stern, Bill Ross
31: Jim Doak, Jack Oney, Gene Breckel, Gary DeFayette
31: Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins, Dave Harp, Larry Roddy
31: Dick Caplinger, Jack Carson, Bob Vanzant, D Bullock
32: Pete Fentress, French Hatfield, Dave Miller
34: Don Sicurella, Steve Cline, Mark Hess, Bruce Barrett