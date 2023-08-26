Week 2 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Edgewood 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Friday night’s game between Clinton-Massie and Edgewood was hardly a tale well calculated to keep you in suspense.

In fact, you could it was over after two plays.

The 2023 Clinton-Massie Revenge Tour took centerstage on the opening kickoff as Liam Lamb had a big hit on the return and Andrew Smith recovered the fumble. On the first play from scrimmage, Eli Muterspaw rumbled 30 yards and the rout was on.

When the dust had settled, Clinton-Massie improved to 2-0 with a 42-0 win.

Edgewood defeated Clinton-Massie 27-20 last season just one week after Waynesville defeated Clinton-Massie as part of an 0-4 start.

My how things have changed after one season. The Falcons whipped the Spartans last week 38-8 and made it two in a row on the revenge tour with the convincing win over the Cougars.

Running behind a bulldozing offensive line, Logan Chesser had 171 yards on 7 rushes with 2 touchdowns. In all, Massie’s first team ran 29 times for 374 yards.

Cooper Carmack had 52 yards on the ground while Jack Elkins ran for 74, Muterspaw had 48 and Phipps 27.

Peyton Brewer led the defense with 6 tackles while Phipps had 5.5 stops.

Massie special teams forced three turnovers on kickoff and punt returns.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Aug 25, 2023

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 42, Edgewood 0

E-0-0-0-0=0

CM-14-21-7-0=42

SCORING

First Quarter

CM-Eli Muterspaw 30 yard run (Ian McGuinness PAT) 11:47

CM-Logan Chesser 81 yard run (Ian McGuinness PAT) 1:51

Second Quarter

CM-Jack Elkins 59 yard run (Ian McGuinness PAT) 11:37

CM-Nolan Phipps 1 yard run (Ian McGuinness PAT) 1:55

CM-Logan Chesser 2 yard run (Ian McGuinness PAT) 0:34

Third Quarter

CM-Nolan Phipps 6 yard run (Ian McGuinness PAT) 5:25