Judge John Rudduck

By Molly Boatman

For the News Journal

WILMINGTON — In the face of a devastating opioid epidemic, Wilmington, Ohio, has emerged as a beacon of hope with its groundbreaking “You-Turn” Recovery Docket.

Initiated in response to the opioid crisis, this innovative program has transformed lives, shattered stereotypes, and fostered a community-wide effort to combat drug addiction. In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John Rudduck, the driving force behind the program, he shared valuable insights into its inception, structure, and future goals.

The “You-Turn” Recovery Docket’s mission is to enhance public safety by preventing recidivism and helping participants take responsibility for their behavioral health issues, paving the way from self-destruction to recovery. The program focuses on creating community programs that meet participants’ needs and employs evidence-based practices in intervention and treatment.

Structured with clear goals and objectives, the “You-Turn” Recovery Docket aims to achieve several key outcomes. First and foremost, the program strives to increase the successful completion rate of participants, ensuring that 65% of the approximately 40 participants successfully complete the docket. Additionally, the court aims to reduce the number of positive drug tests by 50% and lower drug-related offenses among participants. A significant objective is to decrease recidivism by 25% for docket graduates over a one-year period.

Moreover, the court seeks to ensure that 65% of participants complete substance abuse treatment within 18 months of program engagement. Lastly, the program aims to reduce the Ohio Risk Assessment Scores (ORAS) of participants by 20% from program start to finish.

Judge Rudduck emphasizes that success cannot be solely measured by graduation rates but must be assessed in the long term. The true measure of success lies in tracking the progress of program graduates over the next decade to determine the efficacy of the program. While the judge’s term ends in December 2024, he hopes that his successor will continue to build upon the foundation laid and expand community involvement to ensure the program’s enduring success.

The “You-Turn” Recovery Docket operates with a unique combination of empathy, community collaboration, and evidence-based practices. It encourages family involvement, recognizing the crucial role that support plays in the recovery process. Graduation ceremonies, held in local churches, provide an uplifting atmosphere symbolizing a new beginning for participants and their families.

One participant shared a powerful insight during an open court status review hearing, stating, “Sobriety is never owned. It is rented and rent is due every single day.” This sentiment encapsulates the ongoing commitment required for long-term recovery and serves as a reminder that addiction recovery is a lifelong journey.

The legal eligibility criteria for the “You-Turn” Recovery Docket ensure that participants are Clinton County residents eligible for community control supervision or diversion programs. Admission into the program is voluntary, with participants required to file a request or application with the court. The court safeguards due process for participants, affording them all constitutional and statutory rights throughout the proceedings.

The program operates in three distinct phases. Phase 1, the orientation phase, lasts a minimum of two months and aims to stabilize participants by providing intensive support and treatment. In Phase 2, which lasts four to eight months, participants address other aspects of their lives, such as family issues, housing, employment, and health. Phase 3, the final phase, focuses on participants becoming self-supporting and applying the knowledge gained during their time in the program. The duration of this phase varies depending on individual needs.

Judge Rudduck is a firm believer in the power of collaboration and emphasizes the non-adversarial approach of the “You-Turn” Recovery Docket. The court engages in ongoing communication with all stakeholders, including treatment providers, probation officers, and defense counsel, to ensure the holistic support and success of participants.

As the program continues to make a positive impact, the “You-Turn” Recovery Docket stands as a testament to the transformative power of compassion, understanding, and evidence-based practices in addiction recovery.