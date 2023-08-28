Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of a post-election audit for the August special election and any other business that may come before the board. The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.

Washington Twp. Trustees change meeting date

The Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Sept. 4 due to Labor Day. They will meet on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. at the township house, located at 162 SR 350 East in Cuba. With the exception of Labor Day, the remaining 2023 regular meetings are scheduled for the first and third Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at the township house.

Commissioners to hold special session

The Clinton County Commissioners will hold a special session on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. to hold a joint meeting with Vernon Township at 5126 State Route 350, Clarksville.

Board of DD sets meeting dates

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meetings at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Wilmington.