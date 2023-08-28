Multiple events to help PAWS Humane Society are coming soon

WILMINGTON — Multiple events are happening this month and in September to help PAWS Humane Society, Inc. Proceeds from the events will go to veterinary and food bills for over 80 animals that PAWS cares for, according to a news release.

Through the end of August, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1093 Rombach Ave., is offering pup cups at $1.29 with 40 cents to be donated to PAWS on each sale and 40 cents will also go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Also, through Aug. 31, Pampered Chef will hold an online fundraiser to support PAWS, hosted by Stephanie Streber Cochran on Facebook. Part of every new purchase (up to 30%) will be donated to PAWS. Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1638808976595082 or look on PAWS Facebook page to join the PAWS Pampered Chef group.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Fiesta Veracruz is hosting a fundraiser for PAWS from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dine in or take out and show a flyer posted on PAWS Facebook page and Instagram to your server, or mention the PAWS fundraiser.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, there will be an Autumn Yard Sale at PAWS Humane Society, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by on the first day of fall and find some bargains.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, 5K for PAWS, hosted by Wilmington Auto Center, 1780 Rombach Ave., will be held. Registration is open now and ends Sept. 11; $20 a person at Wilmington Auto Center. A t-shirt is included and when you register, give them your size. You can walk 5K by yourself, with friends or with your dog.

From cooking items, food, treats for your dog, items for yourself and your home, the coming weeks offer a variety of ways to help animals that PAWS cares for, according to the news release. PAWS Humane Society, Inc. is registered as a non-profit 501 c (3) organization and is supported through donations and fundraisers. Volunteer organized and run, it operates a shelter for homeless pets in Wilmington.