Eight of the 24 graduates from the Simon Kenton Class of 1957 and eight of the 26 graduates from the Class of 1956 were served a noon meal by Terry Lee Catering at the Kingstree Church on Aug. 19. An enjoyable afternoon was had exchanging highlights and events from 60-plus years ago. The Class of ‘56, left to right: (front row) William Smith, Shirley (Young) Rittenhouse, Mary Jane (Bean) Bentley, Evalind (Ellis) Pickering, (back row) Richard Leslie, Philip Centers, James Georges, and Marvin Bond. The Class of ‘57, left to right: (front row) Mary Ann (McFadden) Moore, Junia (Mesecher) Bond, Nancy (Jandes) Knapp, Shirley (McFadden) Webb, Evalyn Jane (Babb) Warehime, (back row) Earl Murphy, Joe Pinkerton, and Dorsey Wilson.

Submitted photo